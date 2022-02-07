IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – The 2022 FIS Continental Cup took place this past weekend at Pine Mountain Ski Jump in Iron Mountain. Following a few practice rounds Friday afternoon, the weekend consisted of two competitions Saturday won by Jelar Ziga and Prevc Domen, both of Slovenia. Domen followed up his performance with another first place finish in the third and final event Sunday, while Ziga finished second.

First held in 1939, the competition was canceled last year for the first time due to COVID-19. This year’s event marked the first usage of the Pine Mountain’s newly remodeled jump, construction of which began back in 2020. Nick Blagec, President of the Kiwanis Ski Club which holds the competition, said initial impressions from the jumpers were very positive.

“Some of these people should be at the Olympics, some of them have got strong teams and only five can go to the Olympics. The rest have to go somewhere else and we’re the only show in town,” Blagec said. “But most of them, I talked to a lot of them yesterday and they are all looking forward to this. Some of them actually told me they’d rather be here than at the Olympics, they just love this hill. They’ve been here before. They love, the crowd is really what excites the heck out of them.”

Blagec estimated this year’s crowd would be the biggest ever, drawing thousands of people to watch the jumps and providing a big draw to the local economy. The weekend has become a popular tradition for attendees to meet up with friends and enjoy the festivities. Denis O’Neill, who created snow sculptures as part of the weekend’s festivities, said he has attended annually since going to high school in Niagara.

“It is one of the biggest events in the U.P. Traditionally, people just go crazy for this event.” O’Neill said. “It’s a party, it’s old friends getting together, it’s a huge reunion of high school people. Niagara, Norway, Kingsford, Iron Mountain, all these people seeing each other again, we look forward to it every year.”

“We’ve been coming here for many, many years, enjoy the festivities. Jumping is sort of part of the festivities, but we enjoy all the local people,” said Bruce Varda, a regular attendee of the jumps. “The people from Chicago that come up and stop by and say, ‘Hi’. We don’t know who they are but we invite them in like they’re one of ours. Enjoy your time, enjoy your experience.”

You can find full results from the weekend’s competition here.