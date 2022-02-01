ESCANABA & MENOMINEE, Mich. (Press Release) – Public Health, Delta & Menominee Counties has free KN95 masks available to the public provided by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

KN95 masks are available at both Delta County and Menominee County offices during business hours. In an attempt to ensure all individuals who want free KN95 masks have an opportunity to get them, we ask that residents pick up one pack of ten masks per person while supplies last. Masks continue to be a safe, effective way to contain the spread of COVID-19. In light of the current surge in new infections, public health officials believe the use of N95 or KN95 masks to be the best options, followed by a surgical mask, then a cloth mask.

Delta County office location: 2920 College Avenue, Escanaba, MI. The office is open: Monday through Thursday 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. EST and Friday 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. EST. Menominee County office location: 909 10th Avenue, Menominee, MI. The office is open Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. CST.