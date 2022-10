ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – A free fire prevention event is scheduled for Friday, October 14th at Elmer’s County Market in Escanaba.

Escanaba Public Safety will have a fire truck on site for the Fire Prevention Week event.

SERVPRO of The Upper Peninsula will have giveaways including a Trek Bike and gift cards.

The free event is from 4-6 p.m.