ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) — First responders were sent out to a house in Escanaba last night after a large fire was called in.

The city’s department of public safety said in a release this afternoon that firefighters were sent to a home on Danforth Road near the Five Corners Market. Upon arrival they found a detached garage fully engulfed in flames. Although two cars and a boat were damaged, the release says the firefighters were able to salvage some property for the homeowners.

No one was hurt during the incident or two-hour firefighting response, according to the release.