Garage and shed ‘total loss’ in Wells Township fire

WELLS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – On March 7 at approximately 11:11 A.M. the Escanaba Public Safety Department responded to a report of a fire on 18th road in Wells Township.

Upon arrival, one garage was fully engulfed in flames and a small shed to the west had also caught fire. A barn to the northwest of the garage also caught fire along with another structure north of the original garage due to winds carrying embers.

The barn and structure to the north were able to be saved from serious damage, but the garage and small shed were a total loss. The fire was initially started by embers blowing in high winds from a brush fire. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Delta County Central Dispatch, Rampart EMS, Ford River Fire Department, Escanaba Township Fire Department, Bark River Fire Department, UPPCO and the Delta County Sheriff Department assisted at the fire.