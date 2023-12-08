ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – If you’re thinking about giving an animal the gift of a forever home for the holidays, Delta Animal Shelter can help out with that. The animal shelter is in the middle of their Bissell Pet Foundation Holiday Hope Empty the Shelters event.

Now through December 17, you can adopt cats and dogs older than six months old at a reduced price. Adult cats are $25, senior cats are at no charge, adult dogs are $50 and senior dogs are at no charge.

“I think all year we’ve been really full,” said Vonnie Bruce, Shelter Operations Coordinator, Delta Animal Shelter. “We’ve got new cats and dogs coming in every day so I think just within the last couple of weeks being that it’s getting colder, a lot of more stray cats come in because that cat might have been hanging around all year but now that it’s getting colder folks don’t want them to be outside in the cold in the winter. So, they’ll scoop them up and bring them in. I would say probably like 80 percent of stray cats don’t get claimed so those end up staying at the shelter, getting fixed and going up for adoption. With dogs we’ve been pretty full. We’re finally starting to clear some dogs out. Some of our long-term residents have been adopted which is great, but we still have calls several times a week setting up to surrender animals so it’s definitely been full. I think we just posted like six or seven new dogs just this week. They’re all adults so all of them are included in the Bissell special and we had surgeries this week and last week on cats so it’s non stop.”

If you’re interested in adopting an adult or senior cat through this special, you can visit the shelter during their operating hours, Monday – Friday from 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. If you’d like to schedule an appointment to meet the dogs, call (906) 789-0230 or email deltaanimals@yahoo.com. For more things on everything going on at the shelter, visit their website or Facebook page.