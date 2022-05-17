GLADSTONE, Mich. (WJMN) – Delta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for additional victims to come forward with information following the arrest of a Gladstone man for sexually abusive material involving minors.

Joshua Ecklid, 31, of Gladstone has been arrested and arraigned on charges of Child Sexually Abusive Materials, a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison, 2 counts of Possession of Child Sexually Abusive Material, a felony punishable by up 4 years, and Using a Computer to Commit a Crime, Maximum Imprisonment 20 years or Life, a felony punishable by up to 20 years.

Delta County Sheriff’s Office posted the following photos of Ecklid to its Facebook page:

The sheriff’s office says an investigation found that young girls were being contacted inappropriately on Instagram or possibly other social media or messaging apps. The account used on Instagram was “roberte1993” and the account used on Snapchat was “darknordor.”

After the initial contact, the girls would then be asked to add this profile as a “friend” on social media. The investigation has revealed that photos and/or videos of the girls would then be requested from that profile in exchange for money. Delta County Sheriff’s Office investigators believe that this pattern has been ongoing for at least 3 years. As a result, the office believes there may be additional victims who could provide more information on the accounts.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who has had similar contacts, especially with the social accounts described above, and/or with Joshua Ecklid, to contact the Delta County Sheriff’s Office at 906-786-3633 ext 357.

Ecklid was lodged at the Delta County Sheriff’s Office and at the time of his arraignment in the 94th District Court had bond was set at $250,000.