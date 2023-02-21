WELLS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – A Gladstone man is dead after his side by side vehicle broke through the ice on Little Bay de Noc over the weekend.

According to the Delta County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at approximately 7:10 a.m. on Saturday, February 18 to a report that a side by side had fallen through the ice on Little Bay de Noc near the mouth of the Escanaba River.

The sheriff’s office says one person had been pulled from the vehicle, while another was reportedly still inside.

The Delta County Dive Rescue team recovered the body of 65-year-old Joseph Demeuse of Gladstone. Demesue was determined to have drowned in the incident.

Local 3 has contacted the Delta County Sheriff’s Office to gather more information about the incident. We will update this story as we receive further details.

Assisting in responding to the scene of the incident were John Breitzman, Delta County Search and Rescue, Delta County Dive Rescue, Delta County Victim Services, Escanaba Public Safety, Michigan State Police, DNR, Dickinson County Dive Team, Ensign Fire/Ice Rescue, Masonville Fire/Ice Rescue, Gladstone Fire/Ice Rescue, Rampart EMS and Pro Towing.