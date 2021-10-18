Gladstone police ask for information to help find teenage runaway

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WJMN) – Gladstone Public Safety Department says they are still asking for the public’s assistance in locating 16 year old runaway Dylan Brunette.

He is believed to be driving a 2004 Chevrolet Malibu (similar to attached photo). The vehicle has no registration plate. The vehicle has a marine corps sticker and a St Louis arch sticker on the rear window.

There is also red tape on the left taillight and a license plate on the front that reads “New life assembly of god”. Dylan is approximately 5’10 and weighs 160 lbs. Unknown clothing description and unknown direction of travel.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Dylan, please contact GPSD at 906-428-3131.