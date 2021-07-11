Gladstone police investigate car crash involving death of a pedestrian

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WJMN) – Around 3:00 a.m. on Sunday Gladstone Public Safety reported a car accident on M-35 near N. Bluff Drive.

According to police, a vehicle struck and killed a 21-year-old man who was walking along the side of the road.

The accident is currently under investigation.

