DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – A Gladstone woman has died after she was struck by a car along M-35 north of Gladstone over the weekend.

According to a Facebook post from the Delta County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched at approximately 8:40 p.m. on Saturday, April 1 for a welfare check on a woman seen walking in and out of traffic on M-35 near 25th Rd.

As the call was going out, the Sheriff’s Office says dispatch received a 911 call reporting a pedestrian vs vehicle crash in the same area.

Police arriving on scene discovered that a woman had been struck by a vehicle. The woman was transported to OSF Hospital and later to UP Health Systems-Marquette for treatment.

On Sunday, April 2, the woman died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Police identified the woman as 29-year-old Tasha Adams of Gladstone.

Assisting deputies at the scene of the crash were Michigan State Police, Gladstone Public Safety Department, Rock EMS and Rampart.