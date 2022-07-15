ROCK, Mich. (WJMN) – On June 28 a strong thunderstorm moved over Hall Farms dropping rain, lightning and hail. Hall Farms posted on Facebook a few pictures of their fields covered in hail stones. The sunflowers were just planted a few weeks prior, so the damage from the frozen water could’ve been detrimental to the sunflowers’ health.

“There wasn’t much we could do except for watch it hail and you know, hope it let up real soon,” said Dan Hall, the owner of the farm. “You know, when you look out there and the ground looks white, almost like it had snowed and things like that, you just cringe. But, there’s not a whole lot, the weather is the weather and we can’t control it and that’s probably a good thing. You know, so all we could do is hope it didn’t hail much longer, or get any harder”

It is difficult to predict exactly where and when a thunderstorm producing hail will occur, so it’s almost impossible to prepare your crops for them. So, what could you do to protect your plants?

“You know, if we was talking a garden, yeah,” said Hall. “You maybe could’ve covered it or something like that. But, when you’re talking a couple hundred acres of crops or something, there’s not much you can do with anything. It’s at the mercy of mother nature.”

Hall Farms did see some damage to their crops from this hail storm, but the newer genetics of the plants are resilient. The plants are fine and will continue to grow.

The sunflowers will be in bloom around the second week of August and Hall Farms will be open for public viewing and pictures. For more information on Hall Farms, or updates on when they open, find their Facebook page here.