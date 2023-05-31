WILSON, Mich. (WJMN) – On Wednesday, Hannahville Indian Community held a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the start of construction on their new health clinic and government services building.

“Today we are having a groundbreaking ceremony for our new health and government buildings,” said Kenneth Meshigaud, Tribal Chairman. “We have been growing the past 30 years and with that, all of our services are spread out. We would like to combine all the services and bring it to one location.”

The ceremony included traditional drumming, event speakers, turning of the dirt, and a feast to follow.

“Right now, our health center is maxed out,” said Susie, Director of Health and Human Services. “We want to bring more services to the community and expand our services to the surrounding communities. We just want to make sure our members are taken care of.”

Construction is expected to be completed in the fall of 2024 with Miron Construction Co., Inc. serving as the construction manager. The 60,000 square-foot building will include tribal courts, a food pantry, tribal government offices, and a health, dental and vision center.

