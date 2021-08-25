Hannahville Indian Community to host mobile mammography events in September

HARRIS/WILSON, Mich. (WJMN) – The Hannahville Indian Community Health Center has partnered with Spectrum Health Betty Ford Breast Care Services to provide mobile mammography events in September.

No-cost breast cancer screenings are available to any woman who would like to have their screening completed. This includes women of all races in Delta and Menominee counties, local tribal community members, tribal employees, and casino employees. Mammograms are completed in 10 to 15 minutes. Women who are 40 years and older are suggested to have a breast exam once a year.

“So, this is our third year that the mammogram van is returning, and it’s been such a wonderful event,” said Kelly Hansen, health educator of Hannahville Indian Community. “We get anywhere between 50 to 60 women screened within those two days. So, really positive impact. It kind of helps having, you know, being able to get your mammogram done right in your backyard for a lot of the women out here so that they don’t have to travel 10, 20, 30 miles to the nearest hospital to have that done.”

On Monday, September 20, the mobile unit will be at the Island Resort and Casino, W399 US2 & 41, Harris, Mich. 49845. To make your appointment or to learn how to get your mammogram cost covered, please call Chris Sams at 906-632-6896 ext. 105.

And on Tuesday, September 21, the mobile unit will be at the Hannahville Health Center, N15019 Hannahville B-1 Road, Wilson, Mich. 49896. You can call Kelly Hansen at 906-723-2570 to make your appointment for that day. If you get a voicemail for either of these numbers, you are asked to leave your name and phone number.

Mammograms are available for insured, uninsured, and under-insured women. If you are uninsured, underinsured, or can’t afford your deductible call Chris Sams at the number above to see if you qualify for free screening paid for by the Michigan Breast and Cervical Cancer Control Navigation Program (BC3NP). The BC3NP program can arrange for program-eligible women to receive breast cancer screenings at this event, follow-up care for an abnormal test result, and treatment if breast cancer is diagnosed.

After departing Hannahville the mobile mammography unit provided by Spectrum Health Betty Ford Care Services will be providing mammograms to women in the Bay Mills Indian Community on Wednesday, September 22 and Friday, September 24, 2021.

Latest stories