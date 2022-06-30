HARRIS, Mich. (WJMN) – The Hannahville Tribal Police Department is warning local residents about an increased number of counterfeit bills being used in local businesses. In a Facebook post Wednesday, the department says subjects have been passing off currency marked “FOR MOTION PICTURE PURPOSES”.

The department says people who attempt to pass, pass, or conspire to pass the bills will be referred to the appropriate court for prosecution, including the United States Secret Service.

The department added the following advice as part of the statement:

We encourage all people to examine any paper money prior to accepting it from an individual or business, to protect yourself and ensure you do not receive one of these bills by accident. Should you or someone you know be in possession of one of these bills, you should report it to your local law enforcement agency immediately, and turn it in for proper destruction.