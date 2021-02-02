Homeowner safe following deadly crash in Menominee County

MENOMINEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan State Police from the Gladstone Post are investigating a deadly crash that happened Tuesday morning in Menominee County.

According to MSP, they were called to the intersection of County Road 563 and Tower Road just before 3:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Investigators say the vehicle was headed east on Tower Road, went through the intersection at a high rate of speed and crashed into a home.

The driver was the only person inside the vehicle. She passed away from her injuries before a helicopter arrived to take her to the hospital. MSP has identified the driver as Natalie Dombrowski of Powers.

The owner of the home was inside at the time of the crash and was not hurt.

MSP believes speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.