Hope at the Inn begins operations in Delta County

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – Starting this week, people in Delta County who need shelter for the night, now have a place to go.

The Salvation Army is working with churches in Delta County on their Hope at the Inn (HATI) shelter. Anyone who wants to use the shelter can get a ride on the DATA bus or taxi which picks people up from the grocery side of the Escanaba Walmart at 5:45 p.m. People can also show up to the shelter from 6-9 p.m. at the host church.

The shelter changes locations each week. The six locations are:

Nov. 7: Memorial United Methodist Church, 1920 Lakeshore Dr., Gladstone

Nov. 14: All Saints Catholic, 715 Wisconsin Ave, Gladstone

Nov. 21: United Evangelical Covenant, 305 S. 9th St., Gladstone

Nov. 28: Harbor Lights Church of God, 612 2nd Ave S. Escanaba (with Ford River Chapel)

Dec. 5: Our Savior Lutheran, 2401 N. Lincoln Rd., Escanaba

Dec. 12: Central United Methodist, 322 S. Lincoln Rd., Escanaba (with 7th Day Adventist)

Guests at the shelter will have access to a supper and breakfast along with personal hygiene items which are provided by the host congregation.

The Salvation Army also serves as a warming center for shelter guests. People have access to showers, laundry facilities, and lunch on weekdays. Case Managers are also available to provide assistance with housing, employment, and other services.

Volunteers are always needed to support this program. Please contact any HATI host church, or visit www.hopeattheinn.org for more information.

Donations are encouraged. Send a check to The Salvation Army, 3001 South 5th Ave., Escanaba, MI 49829 and indicate the donation is for HATI in the memo line.

In order to be a guest at the shelter, the following conditions are required for admission: