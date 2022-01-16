SAULT SAINTE MARIE, Mich. (WFRV) – The U.S. Coast Guard will be performing ice-breaking operations in the waters of Green Bay and into Escanaba, Michigan on Jan. 18.

According to the Coast Guard, the Cutter MOBILE BAY, which is a 120-foot, state of that art icebreaking ship, will be starting a track into Port Escabana on Tuesday.

Officials say ice breaking operations will happen before the arrival of the diesel-powered Lake freighter, H. LEE WHITE, which is expected to moor up at the Escanaba Ore Dock on Jan. 18.

Furthermore, the Coast Guard is also reminding all recreational ice users to take the following safety precautions if going out on the ice this week:

Plan activities carefully

Use caution on the ice

Stay away from the ice-breaking area

Northeast Wisconsin officials have already performed numerous ice rescues with the most recent one happening on Saturday afternoon after two men fell into the icy waters of Green Bay.