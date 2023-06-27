HARRIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Two men are facing felony charges following their arrest in Menominee County over the weekend during which over 400 grams of methamphetamine was seized.

44-year-old Bradley Heard, of Montana, and 43-year-old Davell Blackman, of Illinois, are both facing single-count felony complaints alleging Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine, according to Menominee County Prosecuting Attorney Jeffrey Rogg.

The men were charged followng an investigation by the Michigan State Police Hometown Security Team in conjunction with the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team and the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office.

Police stopped a vehicle operated by Heard with Blackman as a passenger on US-2 in Harris Township on Sunday, June 25.

A police K9 officer gave a positive indication for narcotics in the vehicle, leading to a search in which a bag containing approximately 470 grams of suspected methamphetamine was recovered. The substance was later tested and gave a positive result of methamphetamine.

“Methamphetamine has had a devastating effect in Menominee County,” Rogg said. “And I will be unrelenting in my efforts to cut off significant supply chains of it in this community.”

The charges for both men carry a possible sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

Probable Cause Conferences for the men are scheduled for July 6, 2023, while Preliminary Examinations are set for July 27, 2023. Bond was established for both men at $500,000.