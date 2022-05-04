IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich (WJMN) – Dickinson County Healthcare System has announced it will hold an inaugural Community Blood Drive in partnership with The Community Blood Center (CBC). The drive will take place on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Dickinson County Hospital, located at 1721 S. Stephenson Ave. in Iron Mountain.

The drive is planned to be held in the hospital’s lower level in Conference Room E from 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. next Wednesday. The blood drive will kick- off with a ceremony at 10:00 a.m., followed by refreshments. The ceremony will include a ribbon-cutting with members from Dickinson Hospital, The Community Blood Center, and the Iron Mountain Chamber of Commerce.

To schedule a blood donation at the drive, you can call The Community Blood Center at (800) 280-4102, or you can schedule your blood donation online by visiting donate.communityblood.org/donor. There, you can log in, click “Donate Now,” and search for sponsor code OT174.

The partnership between Dickinson Hospital and CBC began last November due to the increased demand for a reliable blood supply, with CBC now providing 100% of blood used by Dickinson Hospital for local patients needing lifesaving blood.

Dickinson Hospital and CBC plan to hold three blood drives per year going forward to address a need for blood and blood drives in the area. The hospital encourages donations of all blood types, especially O negative and O positive, to help ensure there is a reliable local blood supply. To find additional blood donation opportunities near you, visit communityblood.org or call 1-800-280-4102.