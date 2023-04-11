DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – An Iron Mountain man was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly making threats online towards area schools.

According to a release from the Iron Mountain Police Department (IMPD), a report was sent from the Green Bay Police Department in the early morning on Tuesday notifying IMPD of a person living in Iron Mountain who had made threats online toward schools in general. No particular school was reportedly named in the threat.

IMPD Officers and Command Staff believed that the suspect was contained in his apartment but refused to answer the door. Police then requested and received a search warrant from the Dickinson County Prosecutor’s Office.

While police believed the suspect was contained in his home, local school administrators initiated a “Soft Lock Down” out of an abundance of caution.

Police made entry into the man’s apartment at approximately 9 a.m. on Tuesday and arrested a 24-year-old man without incident.

The man is currently lodged at the Dickinson County Correctional Center pending arraignment. No further information can or will be released until after his arraignment, according to IMPD.

Area schools reportedly removed the “Soft Lock Down” after the man was taken into custody.