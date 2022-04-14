IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – The Iron Mountain Police Department (IMPD) is requesting help in identifying an individual. The department posted the following photos of the person in a Facebook post:

The photographs are dated from February of 2022 but were posted by the department Thursday morning.

If you know the individual or someone who may know the individual, you are asked to contact IMPD at (906) 774-1234 or send them a message on Facebook.

The cause for the identification request is not currently known.