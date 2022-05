IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – The Iron Mountain Police Department (IMPD) is requesting public assistance in identifying two individuals.

The department posted the following four photos in a Facebook post on Tuesday morning:

The reason for the department’s request is not currently known. IMPD says its policy is not to disclose why it is searching for individuals when it releases a request.

If you know who the people are, you are encouraged to contact IMPD at (906) 774-1234 or message on Facebook.