Iron Mountain VA begins allowing some visitation for inpatient Veterans

IRON MOUNTAIN, (WJMN) – Pre-scheduled visits will be allowed starting Monday, March 22 at Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center’s longer-term care Community Living Center as well as their fourth floor (4 East) inpatient ward.

Visits will need to be scheduled for times Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Central Time. The following guidelines will apply:

Scheduled visits must be pre-arranged with the applicable nursing staff.

  • One visitor at a time per Veteran/resident. 
  • Duration of visits will be no more than one hour.
  • No visitors under the age of 18. Visitors must be screened prior to the visit for fever, any symptoms consistent with COVID-19, or for known exposure to someone with COVID-19.
  • Visitor must wear a face mask during visit and maintain social distancing.

Visits can be scheduled by calling the appropriate number for either location between the hours of 7:30 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. Central Time, Monday through Friday.

  • For a resident of the Community Living Center call (906) 774 – 3300, Extension 34500.
  • For an inpatient on the 4 East inpatient ward call (906) 774 – 3300, Extension 32631

