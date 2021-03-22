Iron Mountain VA begins allowing some visitation for inpatient Veterans

IRON MOUNTAIN, (WJMN) – Pre-scheduled visits will be allowed starting Monday, March 22 at Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center’s longer-term care Community Living Center as well as their fourth floor (4 East) inpatient ward.
Visits will need to be scheduled for times Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Central Time. The following guidelines will apply:
Scheduled visits must be pre-arranged with the applicable nursing staff.
- One visitor at a time per Veteran/resident.
- Duration of visits will be no more than one hour.
- No visitors under the age of 18. Visitors must be screened prior to the visit for fever, any symptoms consistent with COVID-19, or for known exposure to someone with COVID-19.
- Visitor must wear a face mask during visit and maintain social distancing.
Visits can be scheduled by calling the appropriate number for either location between the hours of 7:30 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. Central Time, Monday through Friday.
- For a resident of the Community Living Center call (906) 774 – 3300, Extension 34500.
- For an inpatient on the 4 East inpatient ward call (906) 774 – 3300, Extension 32631
