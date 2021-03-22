Iron Mountain VA begins allowing some visitation for inpatient Veterans

IRON MOUNTAIN, (WJMN) – Pre-scheduled visits will be allowed starting Monday, March 22 at Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center’s longer-term care Community Living Center as well as their fourth floor (4 East) inpatient ward.

Visits will need to be scheduled for times Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Central Time. The following guidelines will apply:

Scheduled visits must be pre-arranged with the applicable nursing staff.

One visitor at a time per Veteran/resident.

Duration of visits will be no more than one hour.

No visitors under the age of 18. Visitors must be screened prior to the visit for fever, any symptoms consistent with COVID-19, or for known exposure to someone with COVID-19.

Visitor must wear a face mask during visit and maintain social distancing.

Visits can be scheduled by calling the appropriate number for either location between the hours of 7:30 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. Central Time, Monday through Friday.