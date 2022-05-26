IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – The Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center is now offering services to the newest branch of the military, the U.S. Space Force. As a way to commemorate the addition, the VA Center added a flag pole out front with the other five branches it currently serves.

“The Space Force is its own branch similar to the relationship between the Marines and the Navy, so it’s got its own flag, it’s its own branch, and has its own unique mission,” Fiona Asbury, Lieutenant, U.S. Space Force said. “It’s important to recognize the Space Force with its own flag pole and to also raise awareness about the space force within the community.”

The Space Force was founded in 2019 and is the smallest U.S. Armed Service, but the impact Space Force is hoping to have is mighty.

“Space is incredibly important to our national defense,” Asbury said. “So our space mission is responsible for protecting our space assets. For young people who are interested in tech or STEM career fields, or even people who have an interest in space but didn’t realize that there were ways to serve their country in a way that matches up with the interests that they might already have. I think it’s great to put the word out about the Space Force and attract maybe a new group of individuals who maybe weren’t interested in the military originally.”

There are no veterans of the Space Force enrolled in services at the Iron Mountain VA.

If you are interested in joining the Space Force, you can do so by contacting the closest Air Force recruiter to you or by clicking here.