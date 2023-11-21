ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – Escanaba had the Christmas season in mind on Tuesday.

Escanaba Downtown Development Authority held their Black Friday on Tuesday event followed by the annual Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration downtown in the evening. At the tree lighting event there was music, hot chocolate and of course the jolly old man himself, Santa Claus.

“Black Friday on Tuesday is an opportunity to get an early start on their Christmas shopping,” said Craig Woerpel, Escanaba Downtown Development Authority. “We also come together as a community to light our Christmas tree. You saw the crowd, that was pretty amazing. Santa Claus has been greeting all of the kids. We have cookies and hot chocolate. We had the city band, Esky Pops. We had a lot of music as well. It’s just a great time to get out and be part of the community.”

Holiday celebrations continue in Escanaba next week. The Annual Escanaba Christmas Parade will be on Friday, December 1 at 6:00 p.m. starting at Escanaba City Hall and moving westward to the Catherine Bonifas Civics Center.