Kindness Rocks Delta County launches ‘I Am Local I Am Delta County’ window decoration contest to help local businesses

DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Kindness Rocks Delta County has launched a new campaign to continue supporting local businesses while spreading kindness.

“It’s all about supporting one another and the kindness we’re sharing,” said Cris Lucier, the founder of Kindness Rocks Delta County.

The non-profit’s main missions are supporting local businesses and reminding people to be kind to one another.

“I kind of came up with an ‘I Am Local I Am Delta County’ which I believe is the message that has developed and is in our community. It’s basically what Yooper Strong is about, it’s what our community is about all over the U.P. It’s something you don’t get anywhere else,” said Lucier.

The ‘I Am Local I Am Delta County’ window decoration contest is to encourage people to shop locally. To enter, all you have to do is take a picture of your business’s window display and post it to the Kindness Rocks Delta County Facebook page. There are prizes for first, second, and third place winners. The contest will run through April 30. Apparel can be purchased at KCL Embroidery and signs are available at SignUP Graphics.

“I just like to support our local communities. They’re our friends, our family, neighbors, friends, and it’s just about being kind,” said Lucier.

Kindness Rocks Delta County has also launched a ‘Be Kind’ campaign. You can learn more about it below: