Kingsford HS students learn the dangers of impaired, distracted driving at simulator event

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WJMN) – Kingsford High School students participated in a simulator event on Friday that teaches the dangers of impaired and distracted driving.

Motor vehicle crashes are one of the leading causes of death for teens in the U.S. And with their inexperience behind the wheel, throwing alcohol, drugs, or texting while driving into the mix puts young people at higher risk of an accident.

“I think it’s so important because basically, they need to know what could happen before it happens because they all think they’re indestructible and they don’t understand that something could happen in just a couple of seconds,” said Shannon Sanders, office manager at Farm Bureau Insurance – Scott Sanders Agency. “And a lot of them are already driving, but I think it’s important that they know that if they do make the wrong decision from time to time or ever, that it’s really important for them to call a parent or call somebody to come get them.”

The Arrive Alive Tour provided the simulator in partnership with Farm Bureau Insurance – Scott Sanders Agency. The Arrive Alive Tour uses a high-tech, state-of-the-art simulator that allows participants to experience the real-life dangers of driving while distracted, drunk, or drugged in a fully functioning vehicle without moving or being impaired. It’s the first time the tour has come to the Upper Peninsula.

“It was a little crazy. I felt dizzy and like it was just a strange experience because you feel like you have no control,” said Macy Holmes, a senior at Kingsford High School. “I learned that drunk driving or any kind of impaired driving is never okay and has bad impacts. Like there were crashes throughout the whole simulator and that’s real and I learned that that’s not okay to do.”

Students were given citations after driving in the simulator to show how much a real-life ticket would be if they were to drive under the influence. For more information on the Arrive Alive Tour, click here.

