KINGSFORD, Mich. (WJMN) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that the Michigan Department of Transportation is awarding nine state Transportation Economic Development Fund (TEDF) Category F grants to cities and road commissions to help rebuild local roads across Michigan.

Kingsford is among the nine grant recipients. They will receive $280,000 and match $120,000 of the funding toward the $400,000 project.

“From day one, I’ve been laser-focused on fixing the damn roads and bridges,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “Today, I’m proud to announce nine local transportation economic development grants that will help rebuild important corridors in these communities. Road projects like these connect workers to jobs and provide important links for our communities. Since I took office, we have invested nearly $4.75 billion to repair, replace, or rehabilitate nearly 13,200 lane miles of road and 903 bridges, and we must do more. I will work with anyone to get the job done.”

Other grant recipients are Marysville, Muskegon, Benton Harbor, Zeeland, Peer Marquette (Mason), East Bay (Grand Traverse), Three Rivers, Pittsfield (Washtenaw). MDOT is awarding $3,251,435 across all nine projects. Category F or “Urban areas in Rural Counties” grants provide state funding for public roadway improvements that create system continuity with the secondary, all-season road system. TEDF helps finance projects that are critical to the movement of people and products, getting workers to their jobs, materials to growers and manufacturers and finished goods to consumers.