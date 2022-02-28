IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – Lake Antoine Park Partners held the first ever ‘Kites Over Awesome Lake Antoine‘ (KOALA) this past Saturday. The brand new event, supported by the Wisconsin Kiters Club, featured giant show kites flying over the lake and a paved path on the ice allowing attendees to get an up-close look.

In addition, the event included a kite-building workshop for families to try it out for themselves and join in on the fun. Despite the cold and windy winter weather, hundreds of excited people were in attendance to check out the festivities.

KOALA Chairman Barb Kramer says this is the fourth event held at the lake during this past fall and winter as part of an effort to make use of the park outside of the summer alone.

“This is the kind of area where you either stay in the house or you have to spend a lot of money to do sports,” Kramer said. “And we wanted to bring a community event to the area, and as a result this is what we did. You know, we want people outside to enjoy the fresh air and it won’t cost them a fortune.”

For the kite-flyers, KOALA represented a chance to enjoy the activity they’re passionate about while showcasing it to a new crowd in an untraditional setting. George Jacobsen, the leader of Three Sheets Kite Team and participant in KOALA said

“It’s a unique event. How often do you see kites of this size up in the sky and the line laundry that goes with it?” Jacobsen said. “And then you put with it a beautiful blue sky like we have here today you can’t, you can’t go wrong. So it’s an awesome family-friendly experience.”

For anyone looking to get involved with kite-flying, Jacobsen recommends starting small. Learning from experienced flyers through local clubs or Facebook groups can be a major help, and he says most are more than willing to share knowledge and tips.

“Start with like a four or five-foot delta kite and then get familiar with that and slowly move up,” Jacobsen said. “And find other kite flyers, reach out to club members. The Wisconsin Kiters Club has members all over the state and even outside of the state, so reach out to people who know how to fly, especially if you’re interested in moving up to the bigger kites because that does take experience.”

To stay up to date on future events taking place at Lake Antoine, you can follow Lake Antoine Park Partners on Facebook or check out Lake Antoine’s website.