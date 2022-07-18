ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – Bridge maintenance requiring lane closures will take place this week in Escanaba. The maintenance will take place on Monday, July 18 – Wednesday, July 20 on the US-2 bridge over the Escanaba River.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT), the outside lanes and shoulders for both directions of US-2/US-41/M-35 will be closed first, followed by the inside lanes and center left-turn lane later in the week.

MDOT says the lane closures are needed for deck surface seal work. The work is weather dependent, and the schedule may be subject to change.

Driver are asked to remain alert for workers and use caution when traveling through the work zone.