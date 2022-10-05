NORWAY, Mich. (WJMN) – A yearly staple in Norway since the 1990s, the Leif Erikson Day festival is set to return with a weekend full of Nordic-themed activities from October 7-9. The annual festival is held concurrently to the nationally-observed Leif Erikson Day, first recognized nationally by President Lyndon Johnson in 1964, and ties in the celebration with Norway’s early Scandinavian immigrant roots.

“There are a lot of people of Scandinavian heritage in our area, and so it kind of made sense that we celebrate Leif Erikson day. And Leif Erikson was a Viking, so we’ve really focused on that and Viking heritage in this festival, which is very unique,” said Nancy Sundstrom, Leif Erikson Planning Committee Member and Leif’s Run Race Director. “You will not find that, I don’t think, anywhere else in the area, maybe even the state or the country.”

Festivities will begin on Friday with a quilt show hosted by the Saintly Stitchers Craft Guild from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. in lead-up to the full list of events on Saturday. The quilt show will be held at the Norway Covenant Church and continue from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Saturday.

On Saturday, a full array of events will begin at 10 a.m. around town, including activities for children, Taste of Norway food vendors, craft sale, blacksmithing demonstrations, and farmer’s market. New events this year include a fine art show downtown and a Titanic exhibit at the Jake Menghini Historical Museum, both beginning at 10.

Viking reenactors will be set up with a camp on Main Street across form the Norway band shell, and will hold combat demostrations at 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. A parade will begin at 2 p.m., which will be led by children and pets in Viking costumes. The parade is open for participation, with all costumed kids receiving a prize for taking part.

Wagon rides and bus trips out to tour the Sturgeon Falls Power Dam will also be setup downtown. A free musical performance by the Marquette-based group ‘The DayDreamers’ and the crowning of Miss Norway and Norse King will take place at the band shell in the early afternoon.

Later in the day, a Viking Dinner will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic School as part of a ‘night of the Vikings’ event. The dinner requires a ticket for admission, which can still be purchased here or at the Northern Interstate Bank in Norway through October 7.

“The Viking dinner tries to replicate what maybe the Vikings would have had in using today’s foods and it’s a lot of fun,” Sundstrom said. “There’s a short little theater that’s based on Viking characters. And then after that there’s a Viking Parade around Strawberry Lake and there’s a funeral pyre. So a boat is actually burnt replicating a funeral, a Viking funeral.”

The procession will begin at the Strawberry Lake Knights Kingsdom playground parking lot at 8 p.m. and is free to attend.

On Sunday, the annual Leif’s Run race will return and is revamped with professional timing done by Superior Timing. The race course has been changed beginning this year to mirror that of the Norway Spring Classic race.

“Many people are familiar with that run. We are using the same course because it’s been a popular course, and the other good thing about that course is it starts and finishes right at the Norway-Vulcan Schools,” Sundstrom said. “So we are using the middle school gym before and after the race. It’s a warm environment so people can be warm before and after the race. And that’s where people can pick up their race packets.”

You can sign up for the race virtually here or in-person the morning of the race.

For details on a full list of the weekend’s event, you can check out the festival’s website and stay up to date by following the Leif Erikson Festival Facebook page.