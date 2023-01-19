MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – In a release from Marshfield Medical Center-Dickinson on Tuesday, it was announced that a letter of intent was signed between that organization and Marquette Internal Medicine and Pediatric Associates (MIMPA).

The following information was provided in a release from Marshfield Medical Center-Dickinson and outlines the partnership and next steps:

The agreement brings Marquette’s most prominent independent healthcare provider practice together with Marshfield to continue to provide the needed Primary Care, Internal Medicine, Pediatric, and Neurological clinical services to the residents of the Upper Peninsula.

“This is a fantastic development for our team and the local community,” said John P. Bartlett,

MD, President of Marquette Internal Medicine and Pediatric Associates. “Our shared

commitment to delivering top-quality patient-centered care, where and when needed, is why we

chose Marshfield as a partner. The collaboration allows us to continue to provide the personal

level of care that our patients are accustomed to while also receiving the additional resources and support needed to navigate today’s somewhat volatile healthcare landscape.”

The partnership will focus on continuing to deliver expert clinical care in the Marquette area

while also exploring future growth of services within the region.

Mandy Shelast, Interim President of Marshfield Medical Center-Dickinson, said, “We are excited to welcome the Marquette Internal Medicine and Pediatric Associates (MIMPA) staff to the Marshfield team. MIMPA has an excellent reputation for providing exceptional, compassionate care to the residents of Marquette; we look forward to continuing that tradition of

caring for the local community. Marshfield is excited to extend care into Marquette, and we

could not have a better partner in this venture than MIMPA to help us grow our presence in

Michigan.”

The next step is for the organizations to develop a definitive operating agreement, with an

anticipated completion date at the end of January. The final closing would occur in March.

Marquette Internal Medicine & Pediatric Associates (MIMPA) has provided primary care

services in Marquette, MI, for over 50 years. The MIMPA provider team consists of fifteen

board-certified Physicians, Physician Assistants, and Nurse Practitioners. The full scope of

clinical services provided includes; Primary Care, Internal Medicine, Pediatrics, Neurology,

and on-site Laboratory services. It is the most extensive independent healthcare provider

practice in Marquette, MI, emphasizing top-quality, personalized care. Marquette Internal

Medicine and Pediatric Associates



Marshfield Medical Center-Dickinson is a 49-bed general medical and surgical hospital in Iron

Mountain, Michigan. The hospital serves communities in Michigan’s central Upper Peninsula

and northern Wisconsin. It has over 70 providers on staff and more than 700 employees,

providing a broad range of high-quality acute care, including inpatient, outpatient, diagnostic,

and specialty services. It also has primary care clinics in Iron Mountain, Kingsford, and

Norway, Michigan, and Florence, Wisconsin.

Marquette Internal Medicine & Pediatric Associates (MIMPA) includes:

• Susan V. Balmer, MD; Internal Medicine and Pediatrics

• John P. Bartlett, MD; Internal Medicine and Pediatrics

• Rachael Bartlett, PA-C; Internal Medicine and Pediatrics

• Kaitlyn Joyce, DO; Internal Medicine and Pediatrics

• Katherine King, PA-C; Internal Medicine and Pediatrics

• Kyle King, PA-C; Internal Medicine and Pediatrics

• Tonia Kroll, NP; Neurology

• Nicole Nolan, PA-C; Internal Medicine and Pediatrics

• Ashley Parent, MD; Internal Medicine

• Liz Peppin, PA-C; Neurology

• Scott Poirier, PA-C; Neurology

• Roman Politi, MD; Neurology

• Cassie Sundberg, PA-C; Internal Medicine

• Nichol Trejo, NP; Internal Medicine and Pediatrics

• Alisha Wasilewski, PA-C; Neurology