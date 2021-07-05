Lightning strikes cause three fires in Escanaba

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN/RRN) – Escanaba Public Safety responded to 514 South 12th Street for a reported structure fire. Upon arrival smoke was coming out from roof vents and there was a fire in the attic. It was first reported everyone was out and then we were made aware of a male that could be in one of the apartments. There were 2 apartments in the structure. We were able to get to the male subject and his dog out safely. Fire fighters then attacked the fire and attempted to extinguish it. EDPS says it was difficult to extinguish the fire because it was in the attic, and due to the construction, it had many voids that could not be reached without venting the roof and wall. Officers were on scene until 7: 18 p.m.

While fighting the fire at 514 South 12th street there was a report of a tree on fire due to another lightening strike. Escanaba Township Volunteer Fire Department responded and extinguished the tree fire.

While finishing up at 514 South 12th street Escanaba Public Safety was dispatched for another structure fire at 1612 North 20th street. Upon arrival there was heavy smoke coming out of the eves of the residence. It was reported that it was an abandoned residence. Fire fighters checked the structure and no one was located inside. Escanaba Township was able to set up their platform truck before Escanaba Public Safety could get there from the first structure fire. The fire was in the attic and was able to be extinguished in a short time.

A major difficulty in fighting the first fire was the heat and humidity and fire fighter fatigue. There was a minor injury to a fire fighter in the first structure fire and no other reported injuries from the other fires.

At this time it is suspected that lightening strikes contributed to the start of all three fires.