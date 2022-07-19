ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – L&M Fleet Supply will open its 12th retail location and first in Michigan the company announced Monday. The new shopping store will be located at the site of the former ShopKo store in Escanaba.

The Escanaba location is set to open in the spring of 2023, and L&M Fleet Supply says it also has future plans to open an additional store in Marquette in 2024.

“This new location in Escanaba offers an exciting opportunity to revitalize a large retail space that will provide the community with a wide array of products as well as future career opportunities.” said Shawn Matteson, L&M Fleet Supply Co-Owner

Remodeling of the 90,000+ square foot building will begin this fall.

L&M Fleet Supply shared the following about job opportunities the new location will facilitate:

With expansion to the Escanaba market, we have plans to hire approximately 80 people to work on the store management, sales floor, cashier, and warehouse teams. We will also look to fill a variety of store support roles, specialty sales positions, and small engine repair jobs. Hiring will begin mid-summer for management roles, followed by department leaders & specialty roles early fall, sales floor team late fall, and cashiers in early January.

