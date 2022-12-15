MENOMINEE, Mich. (WJMN) – Menominee County Prosecuting Attorney Jeffrey Rogg announced that a Menominee man was arraigned in the 95-A District Court on Wednesday following his arrest in a recent drug bust.

Brian John Walcher, 60, was charged in an eleven-count felony complaint. The charge alleges two counts of Delivery of Cocaine, and additional counts of Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine and Possession with Intent to Deliver Ecstasy/MDMA. Each count carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

Walcher was also charged with a single count of Maintaining a Drug House, as well as six Felony Firearm counts.

Walcher is being charged following the execution of a search warrant at 1011 14th Avenue in Menominee by the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team. An additional six handguns, four rifles, digital scales, suspected psilocybin mushrooms, a large quantity of marijuana and $9,194.00 was found and seized.

“An investigation like this can only be successful when law enforcement agencies at all levels work together to remove those who pollute local neighborhoods with dangerous drugs,” Rogg said. “My office is committed to combatting large-scale traffickers who bring these poisons to Menominee County.”

Judge Robert Jamo established a $10,000 cash bond for Walcher. Walcher is scheduled to have a Probable Cause Hearing on January 3, 2023, and a Preliminary Examination on January 25, 2023.