Manistique Public Safety Department reminds public of water safety

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Manistique Public Safety Department says they have seen a number of water rescues this year by area law enforcement.

They say one common theme in the rescues is that those in distress have often been tourists who are unaware of the dangers of high winds and surf although they are drawn to the water due to unusually warm weather. Manistique Public Safety Department shared three such rescues:

July 29, 2021: At 4:20 P.M. Manistique Public Safety Officers were dispatched to the waters of Lake Michigan near Carl Bradley park to rescue a paddleboarder in distress. The paddleboarder had been pushed offshore by escalating north winds. Public Safety Officers deployed the Department rescue craft and recovered the subject safely about 500 yards offshore. He was then transported to the Manistique West Side Boat Launch and evaluated for hypothermia then released.

August 10, 2021: Manistique Public Safety, the Michigan State Police, Michigan Department of Natural Resources and Schoolcraft County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched at 2:54 P.M. for a woman drowning in Indian Lake, off the east shoreline near LeDuc Road. Upon arrival, officers noted that there were four females in distress. The females had been out in the water in high waves when their float tubes capzised. The women were from a downstate area in Michigan, they were returned to shore safely, reunited and then assessed for hypothermia.

August 11, 2021: Area law enforcement were dispatched to the Range Street Boardwalk Beach in Manistique at 2:49 P.M. for a person drowning. A Michigan State Trooper, Schoolcraft County Sheriff Deputies and citizen bystanders went into the water and recovered a female adult and two young children who had been caught in a rip current and were in danger of drowning. The female adult was transported to Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital and was later released after receiving treatment. The persons were only 75 feet off shore when they became endangered, lost control of their situation and had to be rescued.

Local law enforcement agencies request that all locals and visitors to the area be extremely cautious and aware of the dangers of waters. Manistique Public Safety says this is a particularly dangerous time of year as frequent high southerly winds develop and rip current dangers will exist on Lake Michigan off all Manistique and Schoolcraft County beaches.