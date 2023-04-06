IRON MOUNTAIN AND MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Marquette Internal Medicine and Pediatric Associates (MIMPA) and Marshfield Clinic Health System have finalized an affiliation agreement that will see the facility renamed Marshfield Clinic Marquette Center. The finalized agreement comes after MIMPA and Marshfield Clinic Health System signed a letter of intent in January and completed the closing process in the subsequent months.

In a statement released on Thursday, Marshfield Medical Center Dickinson says the agreement brings Marquette’s most prominent independent healthcare provider practice together with Marshfield to continue to provide the needed Primary Care, Internal Medicine, Pediatric, and Neurological clinical services to the residents of the Upper Peninsula.

Through the new partnership, Marshfield Clinic Marquette Center will collaborate with Marshfield Medical Center-Dickinson to ensure the future of needed healthcare services in the Marquette region.

Marshfield will incorporate its care and operational support system into the Marquette Center, which Marshfield says will enhance services and strengthen the care they currently provide.

”Marquette patients and area residents deserve access to excellent care,” said Amanda Shelast, President of Marshfield Medical Center-Dickinson. “We are proud to support the continued delivery of these resources to the local community.”

Marshfield says the partnership will focus on continuing to deliver expert clinical care in the Marquette area while also exploring future growth of services within the region.

The affiliation with Marshfield is a victory for our clinic and region,” said Dr. John Bartlett. “We look forward to continued success in delivering personalized patient care and building our medical services through the support of Marshfield to provide the best care possible to our community.”