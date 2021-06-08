Meet the Delta Animal Shelter Pet of the Month: Ringo the cat

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – In our monthly installment with the Delta Animal Shelter, we have Ringo, a nine-year-old neutered domestic long-haired male cat looking for his forever home.

“Ringo is a little bit different, he is diabetic,” said Adoption Special Vonnie Bruce. “He requires insulin injections once a day. It’s a very low dose of insulin. So that would be something to think about when taking him on. But honestly, it’s super easy to do that injection He takes it like a champ. He has no issues with his injection, he just lets it happen. And he’s just so sweet, he’s got special needs but he really doesn’t know. He does great with other cats. He’s very chill and laid back. Honestly, I think he’d be a great addition to just about any family.”

Ringo’s adoption fee is $25. If you are interested in adopting Ringo, click here.

The Delta Animal Shelter will also be holding a rummage sale this weekend called Wags-A-Tail:

Friday, June 11, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday, June 12, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sunday, June 13, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

On Saturday at noon, everything will be 50 percent off and Sunday everything will be 75 percent off or fill a bag up for $5.00

The rummage sale will be held at the Miracle of Life Building at the UP State Fair Grounds

Any questions, please call 789-0230. All proceeds go to helping the homeless animals in need.