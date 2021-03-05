Meet the Delta Animal Shelter Pets of the Month: Cappuccino, Dodge, & Kenda

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – In collaboration with the Delta Animal Shelter, we are highlighting three new animals for March that are looking for their forever homes.

First up, we have a bonded pair of dogs that must be adopted together. Dodge is a 9-year-old Lab/Airedale Terrier mixed male. Kenda is a 6-year-old female and is a Poodle/Pyrenees mix.

Both of these pups are big, gentle giants who love to please! They enjoy outside time such as hiking and swimming and are up to be your adventure buddies. “

They both really love the outdoors, they’ve been trained to go on hikes. They both love to swim, they have life jackets. They are super sweet,” said Adoption Specialist Vonnie Bruce.

They are looking for a home with no other pets or small kids. Dodge and Kenda‘s adoption fee is $175.

Next, we have Cappuccino or Cappie for short. He’s a neutered 15-year-old domestic-shorthaired male. He’s a loveable ol’ guy that loves attention and being pet. Cappuccino does well with kids, cats, and dogs. His adoption fee is $25.

To inquire about adopting Dodge and Kenda or Cappuccino, please email deltaanimals@yahoo.com.