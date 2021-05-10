Meet the Delta Animal Shelter Pets of the Month: Dottie, George, & Tootsie

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – In our monthly segment with the Delta Animal Shelter, for the month of May, we’re highlighting three animals looking for their forever homes.

We’re starting off with two mixed breeds/miniature Pinschers. Dottie is a spayed one-and-a-half-year-old female, and George is a 3-year-old neutered male. If you’re looking for a sweet and cuddly pair of pups, then George and Dottie are for you. They love to give kisses and wag their tails! Dottie and George are fixed, microchipped, vaccinated, and dewormed. They do well with people of all ages (preferably children 10 years or older) and other dogs.

George and Dottie must be adopted together, as they are a bonded pair. Their combined adoption fee is $250.

And lastly, Tootsie is a spayed one-and-a-half-year-old female domestic shorthair cat. She is super playful and could entertain herself all day with a jingle bell. She is feline leukemia virus (FELV) positive, so will need a home with no other cats. She does do well with dogs and kids, however! Her adoption fee is $50.

If you would like to adopt Dottie, George or Tootsie, you can apply on their website here.