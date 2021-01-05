Meet the Delta Animal Shelter Pets of the Month: Legit & Woody

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – The Delta Animal Shelter has two new pets for January in our monthly installment of Pets of the Month.

First, we have Legit, a spayed female terrier/pit bull. She is about 10 years old and weighs 69 lbs. She was found as a stray after being used as a breeding dog over her lifetime. Legit is loving, playful, and enjoys a nice, comfy couch to nap on. This senior dog is looking for a retirement home for her golden years, with no cats or other female dogs. Legit’s adoption fee is $75.

Lastly, we have Woody, a neutered male domestic shorthair cat. He is also a senior, about 12 years old. Woody is a laid-back older gentleman. He enjoys attention on his own terms and likes a good catnap and watching out the window. Woody has lived with older laid-back cats like himself and would prefer to live in a home with no dogs and no kids. Woody’s adoption fee of $25 has been sponsored by a volunteer.

If you’re interested in adopting Legit or Woody, please e-mail deltaanimals@yahoo.com.