Meet the Delta Animal Shelter Pets of the Month: Pebbles and Smoke

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – The Delta Animal Shelter is highlighting two new Pets of the Month for April.

First up we have Smoke, a three-and-a-half-year-old neutered male domestic shorthair cat. He’s a very affectionate, loving boy. He absolutely loves being petted, and is so handsome! Smoke is Feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV) positive. He would do best in a home with no younger kids, and in a home with other FIV-positive cats.

Lastly, we have Pebbles, a five-and-a-half-year-old neutered male domestic shorthair-mix cat. He’s an independent boy but loves cuddles and attention on his own terms. Pebbles gets along with other cats but is looking for a home with older kids or adults only.

If you’re interested in adopting Pebbles or Smoke, you can email deltaanimals@yahoo.com or click here to visit Delta Animal Shelter’s website.