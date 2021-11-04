Meet the Delta Animal Shelter’s November Pets of the Month: Bartok and Squatch

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – For the month of November, the Delta Animal Shelter is showcasing two senior animals looking for homes to live out their golden years.

First up is Bartok, an eight-year-old neutered male lab/shepherd mix. Bartok is a happy, active dog who loves to be outside, especially spending time in and around the water. He is looking for an adult-only home and as the only pet. Bartok’s adoption fee is $75. Click here for the adoption application for Bartok.

Lastly is Squatch, short for Sasquatch. Squatch is a 12-year-old neutered male cat. He enjoys soaking up the sun, chatting with his humans, and cuddling. Squatch has lived with other cats, dogs, and does well with older kids. His adoption fee is $25. If you’re interested in adopting Squatch, click here for the adoption application.

