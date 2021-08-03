Meet the Delta Animal Shelter’s Pet of the Month: Lizzy

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – In our monthly segment with the Delta Animal Shelter, the shelter is highlighting Lizzy for the month of August.

Lizzy is a seven-year-old spayed female German Shepherd/Yellow Lab mix. She’s a very affectionate, loving gal. She loves attention, a good squeak toy, and being outdoors. Lizzy also loves walks and playtime. She’s great with people of all ages and would make a great addition to the family!

“She’s looking for a home where she’s the only pet right now. She’s a little bit of a diva, so she likes to have the house to herself,” said adoption specialist Vonnie Bruce.

She is up on her vaccinations and is microchipped, as well.

If you are interested in adopting Lizzy, click here.

