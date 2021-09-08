Meet the Delta Animal Shelter’s Pets of the Month: Lola and the six cat uncles

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – For September’s Pets of the Month, the Delta Animal Shelter is highlighting seven animals that are looking for their forever homes!

First up, we have Lola. She is a two-and-a-half-year-old large, mixed breed female. She is such a fun-loving girl. She loves to give kisses and cuddles and spend time with her humans. Lola gets along with people of all ages but is looking for a home as the only pet. Her adoption fee is $175. If you’re interested in adopting Lola, click here to fill out an application.

Next, we have six cats who were all rescued from the same home. Benny, Binx, Emerson, James, Leo, and Milo are known as the “uncles” at the shelter. All cats are neutered and vaccinated. Each individual adoption fee is $50. The shelter will do a two-for-one deal if you adopt two cats.

To visit the “Adoptable Cats” page on the Delta Animal Shelter’s website, click here.

