Meet the Delta Animal Shelter’s Pets of the Month: Mac, Sassy, and Taco

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – The first animals being featured for the month of October by the Delta Animal Shelter are a bonded pair, which means they must be adopted together.

Mac is a 10-year-old neutered male Husky and Sassy is a 3 and a half-year-old spayed Husky mixed breed female. Mac and Sassy have lived as outdoor dogs thus far in life and are looking for a home where they can safely enjoy indoor and outdoor living. Mac is the sweetest old guy and loves to give kisses and hugs. Sassy is a fun-loving gal, who has a lot of energy and loves to get her brother Mac riled up to wrestle.

Mac and Sassy’s adoption fees are sponsored. To apply to adopt Mac and Sassy, click here.

Last but not least is Taco a ten-year-old spayed domestic longhaired female cat. She is a quiet gal who can be a bit shy at first but once she gets to know you Taco is so sweet. She loves to play, especially with laser pointers. Taco would do best in a quiet home as the only pet.

Taco’s adoption fee is sponsored. To apply to adopt Taco, click here.

The Delta Animal Shelter will also be hosting a Howl-o-Ween “Paw”ty on Saturday, October 23 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. The rain date is set for October 24. It will be a huge party for dogs! There will be a costume contest, trick or treat for dogs, and activities for dogs and humans. Low-cost nail trimming and microchipping will also be available.

