Meet the Delta Animal Shelter’s Pets of the Month: Maggie and Mitzie

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – For the month of July, the Delta Animal Shelter is highlighting two animals who are looking for their forever homes.

Maggie is a 5-year-old large, spayed mixed breed female. She came into the shelter as a stray, and not much is known about her history. Maggie is an extremely friendly, social girl who loves to give kisses. She’s an active gal and very smart, too! She can also sit, shake, stay, speak, and more. Her adoption fee is $175. If you would like to submit an application for Maggie, click here to apply.

Mitzie is a 9-year-old spayed domestic shorthaired female cat. She is also de-clawed in her front paws. Mitzie is a very sweet, chunky girl who loves pets! She has lived with other cats, but dogs would be new for her. She would prefer a nice, quiet home with older kids or adults only. Mitzie’s adoption fee is $25. Click here to submit an adoption application for Mitzie.

