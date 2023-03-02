IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – The 2023 Marshfield Medical Center FIS Continental Cup at Pine Mountain is soaring in Iron Mountain this weekend.

Training rounds began on Thursday and continue on Friday. A ‘Meet the Skiers’ event was held Thursday night got the public to understand more about this fascinating winter sport.

Thousands of people are expected to come to the Dickinson County area over the weekend to check out the sights.

“I expect thousands of people to converge upon our town and the beauty of that is, they’re spending money in our town,” said Suzanne Larson, Executive Director, Dickinson Area Chamber of Commerce. “Thousands of people coming. We had someone come into the chamber that came here yesterday from California for this event. All these people coming, they’re staying here. they’re lodging, they’re dining, they’re shopping. It means a big deal to our community.”

Local 3 spoke with Benjamin, a ski jumper competing this weekend. He’s 22-years-old, from Norway (the country) and started ski jumping when he was three-years-old.

“This is my first time here so I haven’t got to know the place yet but I’ve heard a lot of rumors about the ski jumping hill especially and that it’s really cool so I’m really looking forward to try it,” said Benjamin. “The hill is pretty legendary so just to test a new hill, it’s going to be fun and of course we’re in America so it’s always a great time here.”

For information on the event, schedule of events and admission prices, click here.