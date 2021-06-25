Menominee County changes protocol for investigations of sexual assault and physical abuse cases involving children

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WJMN) – Prosecuting Attorney Jeffrey T. Rogg, the Menominee County Sheriff’s Department, Menominee City Police Department, Michigan State Police Department, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Delta Regional Child Advocacy Center signed the Menominee County Multidisciplinary Team Protocol for the investigation of child sexual assault and physical abuse in Menominee County.

Prosecutor Rogg says the protocol will provide a multidisciplinary approach to child abuse investigations.

“By entering into this collaboration in our community, our goal is to consider first and foremost, what is best for the child, while respecting and ensuring the rights of the accused, and to provide a child-focused, best practice and evidence-based, multidisciplinary approach to child abuse investigations in Menominee county,” said Rogg. “It is incumbent upon each of our agencies to reduce the trauma and adverse psychological consequences to child abuse victims by providing child-appropriate facilities and responses, as well as providing continuing support to victims and their families.”

The protocol reflects the best practices of the Multidisciplinary Team approach to investigating child abuse defined by the State of Michigan Governor’s Task Force on Children’s Justice and the Department of Human Services’ Forensic Interviewing Protocol. The intent is to define guidlines that govern reliable and effective process that serve in the best interest of Menominee County’s children and families.

The team’s purpose is to ensure that those providing services in child abuse cases are able to conduct their work in a coordinated manner that maximizes positive outcomes for the child and promotes accountability and justice.

“We are proud to be working alongside our partners in Menominee county and remain

dedicated to ensuring all children and families in the community receive the support and

necessary tools to heal from trauma.” Says Kelly Chandler, Program Director of the Delta

Regional Child Advocacy Center.

The Delta Regional Child Advocacy center is a 501c3 registered non-profit organization that provides comfort, hope and healing to children and families impacted by sexual assault or physical abuse. The center works with law enforcement, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, prosecuting attorneys, mental health clinicians and medical providers to coordinate the investigation and treatment of cases involving children. They provide forensic interviewing, family advocacy, crisis management, peer-to-peer support groups, court accompaniment and referrals for medical and mental health services.

Services at the Delta Regional Child Advocacy are provided at no cost to families in Alger, Delta, Menominee and Schoolcraft counties along with other communities in the Upper Peninsula who do not receive services from a child advocacy center. Visit the Delta Regional Child Advocacy Center website to learn more about their work.